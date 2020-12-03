Azerbaijani defense minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of the fulfillment of the provision of the joint statement by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia.

News.Az