Azerbaijani Defense Ministry clarifies information regarding alleged shelling of Tartar road by the enemy

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry clarifies information regarding alleged shelling of Tartar road by the enemy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Social networks and some websites released information that the road near the front line in the Tartar region came under mortar fire by the enemy, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed on June 17.

The abovementioned information is not true, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, an explosion took place in the area.

"The reason for the explosion was an anti-tank mine buried at a depth of more than one meter during the first Karabakh War. The operational situation is fully controlled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” said the ministry.

News.Az