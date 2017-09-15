Azerbaijani delegation attends IAP`s annual conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prosecutor General, Director of the Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev participated in the 44th meeting and 22nd annual conference of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) in Beijing, China.

The events brought together 450 participants from 90 countries as well as law-enforcement officials and representatives of international organizations, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the 44th meeting of the IAP Executive Committee, Aliyev said Azerbaijan attaches a special importance to cooperation with the association.

In his speech at the IAP`s 22 annual conference, he highlighted the Azerbaijani government`s legal and institutional measures to fight corruption. He stressed the significance of “Asan Xidmet” services created at the President Ilham Aliyev`s initiative in fighting corruption.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with IAP President Gerhard Jarosch, prosecutor generals from China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Estonia and heads of the delegations of the UK, Canada, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea to discuss development of bilateral relations.

News.Az

