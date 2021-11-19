Azerbaijani Delegation: It is essential for OSCE, including Co-Chairs, to be abreast of the new realities in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 18 November 2021, the Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made the statement at the 1345th Meeting of the Permanent Council, in response to the statements by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office and the Head of the HLPG, News.Az reports.

In his statement made at the OSCE Permanent Council in response to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Personal Representative of CiO and the head of HLPG, Ambassador of Azerbaijan emphasized that the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Russian Federation put an end to the armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and set the agreed parameters for establishing durable peace in the region. It was further stressed that it is essential for the OSCE, including Co-chairs, PR CiO and HLPG including Co-chairs, PR CiO and HLPG to be abreast of the new realities on the ground in order to stay relevant and be able to play a meaningful role. Ambassador welcomed the fact that the Co-chairs in their statements acknowledged these new realities that need to be taken into account.

It was further underlined that despite Armenia’s international wrongdoings, the post-conflict realities offer a unique opportunity for building peace, consolidating stability, restoring peaceful coexistence, advancing the reconciliation agenda and investing in economic development and cooperation. In this regard, he expressed a firm belief that at the post-conflict stage all the efforts of the OSCE and its structures must be directed towards support for the full implementation of the trilateral statements and practical engagement with the sides in order to consolidate peace, build confidence, trust and stability in the region.

Ambassador also stressed that Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its readiness for the reconciliation and normalization of inter-State relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within their internationally recognized borders, including through signing a peace treaty based on these principles. It was further added that the recent exchange of views by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in New York, Minsk and Paris demonstrated the readiness of Azerbaijan to this end.

Underlining that peace is within reach for the first time after nearly three decades of failed negotiations and there is a unique opportunity to consolidate it, Ambassador informed about the steps taken by the Government of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period aimed at eliminating the consequences of decades-long occupation followed by massive destruction. He also expressed the position of Azerbaijan regarding the access by international humanitarian organizations to the conflict-affected territories of Azerbaijan, noting that activities of all international organizations in these territories must be conducted exclusively by the consent of Azerbaijan in full respect to its sovereignty and territorial integrity and implemented in coordination with relevant authorities of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador informed the Permanent Council about the series of provocations committed by Armenia in the recent days, such as illegal visit of the former Armenian Defense Minister to the territories of Azerbaijan, and attacks by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the state border in Lachin and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will be taking appropriate resolute measures to repel any provocations of Armenia and that Armenia bears full responsibility for aggravating the situation in the region. He also expressed the position of Azerbaijan on the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the state border, noting that Azerbaijan has previously offered to Armenia to launch the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state border and supported the proposal to establish interState commission to this end.

On November 15, 2021, the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Igor Khovaev of the Russian Federation, and Brice Roquefeuil of France) released the statement saying that they view with deep concern recent incidents in the region, including those along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

News.Az