Azerbaijani delegation to visit China

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Co-chairman of Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will be visiting China from November 4-8.

The delegation will participate in the First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Azerbaijan`s stand will be showcased, as well as the forums on “Trade and investments,” “One belt, One road: ecological agriculture and food security”, “Global trade and international logistics”, AzerTag reports.

The delegation will also attend the opening of Azerbaijan Wine House in Shanghai.

As a part of the visit, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will hold a number of meetings with the Chinese officials.

News.Az

News.Az