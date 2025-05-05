Azerbaijani delegation visits Syria to explore key areas of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov paid a visit to Syria on May 4.

The visit aimed to support Syria’s reconstruction and development, while exploring avenues for cooperation with the country’s transitional government in the fields of economy, energy, culture, and education, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The delegation was received by the interim President of Syria, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who recalled with satisfaction his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in April during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He expressed gratitude for the swift organization of the Azerbaijani mission, noting that both Syria and Azerbaijan had experienced challenges to their territorial integrity. Al-Sharaa emphasized the relevance of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction experience for Syria’s own recovery phase.

The Syrian leader expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid sent to the Syrian people in January of this year.

Samir Sharifov delivered a letter from President Ilham Aliyev to the head of state of Syria, which included an invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

The Deputy Prime Minister once again reaffirmed the Azerbaijani Government’s political support for Syria’s new administration. As a clear indication of this support, he emphasized that Azerbaijan had sent an official delegation to Damascus back in December last year and had resumed the activity of its embassy in Damascus after a 12-year hiatus.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on possible directions for Azerbaijan’s support in Syria’s ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation process.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asad Hasan Al-Shibani, Minister of Economy and Industry Nidal Al-Shaar, Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Bashir, Minister of Culture Muhammad Yasin Saleh, and Minister of Education Mohammed Abdul Rahman Turko. The meetings focused on expanding cooperation and outlined concrete plans for joint efforts in relevant sectors.

News.Az