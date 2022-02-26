Azerbaijani diaspora calls on France’s Macron to recognize Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations of France addressed an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to officially recognize the crimes committed by Armenia’s armed forces in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev wrote on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to the diplomat, the diaspora organizations also called on Macron to give the Khojaly genocide a political and legal assessment.

The appeal, signed by 10 Azerbaijani associations in France, contains detailed information about the Khojaly tragedy, the efforts made within the framework of the Justice for Khojaly international awareness campaign.

"Our wounds haven’t been healed and the pain won’t pass until justice prevails and the perpetrators of this crime against humanity are brought to justice and punished," the appeal said.

News.Az