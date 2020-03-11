Azerbaijani diaspora organizations send letter to Waterloo Mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The act of vandalism against the monument to the outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan in the city of Waterloo, Belgium has outraged Azerbaijanis living in Europe, AzerTag reports.

The Coordination Council of the Azerbaijanis living in Belgium and the Netherlands and the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress (BAC) sent a letter to the Mayor of Waterloo Florence Reuter in connection with the incident.

“The incident, which happened after March 8 - International Women's Day, is regarded as an act of vandalism and violence against an Azerbaijani woman. This is unacceptable, and we ask for taking urgent measures to find and punish the culprits,” a letter by the Coordination Council of the Azerbaijanis living in Belgium and the Netherlands says.

A letter by chairman of the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress Elsevar Mammadov says: “On 10 March 2020, we received a horrible message that the monument of one of Azerbaijan’s most famous poets, Khurshudbanu Natavan, located in Waterloo was vandalized by white paint.

Regarding the fact that the monument of Khurshudbanu Natavan in Waterloo is vandalized by white paint, we, unfortunately, have no idea who could have done such thing and genuinely want to know why and by who this was done. As a team, we are asking you and your investigators to investigate what has happened here and who could have possibly done this.

We value this monument of one of our most famous poets a lot and we are truly hurt by the actions. We hope that you understand how much this means for us and what kind of value this statue in Waterloo has for us.

We would like to already thank you for your understanding and your cooperation and hope to receive an answer from you soon.”

The monument to the outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan was unveiled on February 18, 2016, in the central park of Waterloo.

The monument is on the list of the protected historical monuments in Waterloo.

