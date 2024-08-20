Azerbaijani diplomat condemns lobbying activities in German media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, has criticized the German newspaper Tagesspiegel for featuring an anti-Azerbaijani article by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

“Why has Tagesspiegel published a hit piece against Azerbaijan, written by a paid Armenia lobbyist Anders Fogh Rasmussen? He receives up to €499,000 per annum from Government of Armenia. Yet Tagesspiegel presents him just as a former NATO Secretary General.No disclaimer was added to the article by Tagesspiegel stating the fact that Rasmussen is being paid by Armenia to promote its interests. As per EU Transparency Register, the annual payment from Armenia to his company Rrasmussen Global is up to €499,000.We see it as a blatant attempt to mislead the German public and discredit Azerbaijan. Therefore an apology from Tagesspiegel and removal of the article are warranted,” reads the post of Azerbaijani ambassador on X.

News.Az