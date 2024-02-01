Azerbaijani Embassy appeals to compatriots in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States has addressed compatriots on the occasion of the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

“A polling station has been created at the embassy for the early election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held on February 7. Our citizens, permanently or temporarily residing in the United States, who have reached the age of 18 and are in the United States on election day, can vote at the embassy on February 7, 2024 from 8:00 to 19:00. Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a valid passport or identity card can exercise their right to vote at the polling station established at the embassy," the message says.

