Azerbaijani Embassy appeals to compatriots in US

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United States has addressed compatriots on the occasion of the upcoming early presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“A polling station has been set up at the embassy for the snap presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7. Our citizens, permanently or temporarily residing in the United States, who have reached the age of 18 and are in the United States on election day, can vote at the embassy on February 7, 2024 from 8:00 to 19:00,” the embassy.

“Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a valid passport or identity card can exercise their right to vote at the polling station established at the embassy,” added the embassy.

News.Az