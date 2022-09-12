Azerbaijani Embassy in UAE hosts award ceremony for winners of "Magic of Friendship" International Children`s Art Competition (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winners from the United Arab Emirates of the 4th International Children`s Art Competition "The Magic of Friendship" organized by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Children and Youth Development Center No. 3, were awarded in Abu Dhabi.

In this regard, an award ceremony was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UAE. In addition to the winner students, representatives of UAE Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), management and teaching staff of "Lubna Bent Hubab" and "Gems Modern Academy" schools, parents of the winner students and media representatives took part in the event.

Opening the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UAE Mahir Aliyev, pointed out that the "Magic of Friendship" International Children`s Art Competition has been held for 6 years. 4th International Children`s Art Competition "The Magic of Friendship" was held in 2021.

45 children from different schools in UAE participated and 5 children from 2 schools won. Two of them the first and three of them were awarded the third place.

The Ambassador pointed out that in UAE there has always been great interest in the international competitions held by Azerbaijan. At the same time, the participants from Azerbaijan won many successes in the international competitions held in the UAE.

This is a very good example of the high level of cooperation between our countries in all fields.

The diplomat noted that H.E. the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gives special importance to the relations between our country and the UAE. The personal friendly relations of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have a positive effect on the development of these relations.

Principal of "Lubna Bent Hubab" school Einas Alsereidi expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of Azerbaijan for the organization of this wonderful event, and emphasized that, at the international level, such competitions have a positive impact on the further development of culture and art.

The head of the art department of the "Gems Modern Academy" school Jignyasa Patel expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the International Children`s Art Competition "The Magic of Friendship" and the Azerbaijani Embassy for their hospitality.

Later in the event, the winners were awarded. The Ambassador presented them with medals, diplomas and gifts prepared by the Embassy.

Within the framework of the event, a video about Azerbaijan prepared by the Baku Media Center has been demonstrated.

At the end, commemorative photos were taken, event participants were invited to a tea party.

News.Az