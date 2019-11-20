Azerbaijani energy minister departs to Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov left for Washington, D.C. to take part in the “Contract of the Century: Building on 25 Years of Success” forum s

Organized by the Caspian Policy Center and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the forum will bring together officials from the Caspian region countries, as well as representatives of energy companies and business communities.

Minister Shahbazov is scheduled to address the event. U.S. Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes, Assistant Secretary of State Francis R. Fannon of the Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) and other high-ranking officials will also make speeches at the forum.

In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the “Contract of the Century,” this year’s forum will celebrate the achievements in the Caspian Region’s oil sector, and serve as an ideal platform for establishing crucial business ties.

Minister Shahbazov will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

