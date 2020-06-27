Azerbaijani, Estonian FMs mull bilateral ties, COVID-19 situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu.

The ministers exchanged views on the situation of the global pandemic and measures taken to combat novel coronavirus, as well as the importance of international solidarity and cooperation, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, including the prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, trade, and other fields.

The Estonian minister reiterated the support of his country for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the Estonian presidency of the Security Council, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted in this regard the High-level Arria-formula meeting titled “75 Years from the End of the Second World War on European Soil - Lessons Learned for Preventing Future Atrocities, Responsibility of the Security Council”.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

News.Az