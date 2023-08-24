Azerbaijani female athletes win two medals at ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku
Azerbaijani female shooters have secured two medals, including a gold at the 53rd edition of the ISSF World Shooting Championships held in Baku, News.Az reports.
Nigar Nasirova grabbed a gold medal, while Narmina Samadova earned bronze in the 25m pistol event.
Bronze was taken by Mongolia’s Khishigdelger Enkhbat.
German Christian Reitz clinched a gold medal in the men`s 25m pistol shooting event.
The silver medal was grabbed by Estonian Peeter Olesk.
Slovenia won a bronze one with Joze Ceper.