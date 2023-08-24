Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani female athletes win two medals at ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani female athletes win two medals at ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku

Azerbaijani female shooters have secured two medals, including a gold at the 53rd edition of the ISSF World Shooting Championships held in Baku, News.Az reports. 

Nigar Nasirova grabbed a gold medal, while Narmina Samadova earned bronze in the 25m pistol event.

Bronze was taken by Mongolia’s Khishigdelger Enkhbat.

German Christian Reitz clinched a gold medal in the men`s 25m pistol shooting event.

The silver medal was grabbed by Estonian Peeter Olesk.

Slovenia won a bronze one with Joze Ceper.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      