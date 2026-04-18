Stephen Curry reveals future plans after Warriors miss playoffs again

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The Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs following a 111-96 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday in the play-in tournament. It marked a disappointing end to what has been a difficult season, although Warriors fans at least do not have to worry about Stephen Curry walking away from the game anytime soon.

Curry was asked during his postgame press conference whether he still sees himself playing multiple seasons beyond this one, and he confirmed that he does, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Multiple for sure,” Curry said. “That’s more than one? Yes. Perfect.”

Curry has just completed his 17th season with the Warriors. His campaign was heavily affected by injury, as the 38-year-old played only 43 games. A significant portion of his absence came after he was diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as “runner’s knee.” He missed 27 games due to the condition and returned only toward the end of the regular season.

After his return, Curry quickly showed strong form. He scored 35 points (12-of-23 from the field), along with one rebound, four assists, and one steal in a 126-121 play-in tournament win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

However, his performance against the Suns was less impactful. He finished the game with 17 points (4-of-16 shooting), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The defeat to Phoenix means the Warriors have now failed to reach the playoffs in two of their last three seasons. Despite the team’s recent struggles, the two-time MVP said he would be open to signing an extension this summer.

“For sure,” Curry said. “But none of those conversations have happened. So, be a busy summer for the Warriors.”

Curry is currently under contract with the Warriors through the 2026–27 season, and it is expected that the team would be willing to offer him an extension if he chooses.

Regarding his knee issue that sidelined him for a significant period, Curry does not believe it will be a long-term concern. When asked whether he would require a procedure in the offseason, he responded:

“It’s mostly rest,” Curry said. “I mean, there are some things I can do to prepare myself for next year, which I’ll stay on top of. They say a lot of golf helps my knee. I heard that was part of the research I did. It was pretty incredible. So hopefully we can do that, and then you come back next year… The things I’ve been doing recently, I’ll continue to do when it comes to rehab and maintenance and all that.

“But it is kind of touch and go,” Curry added. “… Hopefully rest will get me right, go into training camp feeling good, and be able to manage it early in the year and kind of see where I’m at. That’s kind of the idea, but I don’t feel like there’s going to be any real long-term symptoms or anything.”

News.Az