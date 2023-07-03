Azerbaijani female rower wins Henley Royal Regatta 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani female rower Diana Dymchenko has become the winner of the Henley Royal Regatta 2023 held in the United Kingdom, News.az reports.

Dymchenko clinched the medal in the women`s single sculls event after timing 8:58.

Raced over 2112m, Henley Royal Regatta is the best known regatta in the world and is both one of the highlights of the summer sporting calendar and the social season.

This year the competition attracted 732 entries from 17 nations to battle it out on the River Thames in Oxfordshire - the second highest figure in its 184-year history, according to organizers.

News.Az