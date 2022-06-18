Azerbaijani female wrestlers win three medals at European Cadets Championships
Azerbaijani female wrestlers have clinched three medals, including a gold, at the European Cadets Championships in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports.
The gold medal came from Ruzanna Mammadova in the 49kg weight class.
Elvina Karimzade (43kg) bagged silver for Azerbaijan, while Aysel Mammadzade (46kg) claimed a bronze medal of the tournament.