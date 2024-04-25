Azerbaijani FIFA referee to control Panathinaikos vs Aris Greek Super League encounter
Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev will be in charge of the Panathinaikos vs Aris FC of the Greek Super League play-off round.
Aghayev will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali, with Kamal Umudlu as the VAR referee, and Andreas Fotopoulos as the Assistant VAR referee. Fotis Polironis will be the fourth official of the game.
The match will be played on April 28, at 21:30 Baku time.