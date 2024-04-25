Azerbaijani film selected for Cannes Short Film Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani film "Sanki yoxsan" (It's like you're not here), directed by Azer Guliyev, will be screened at the Short Film Competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, News.Az reports.

Out of 4,420 films submitted to the competition, 11 short films from 10 different countries, including Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, the USA, France, Kosovo, Lithuania, and Portugal, were selected.

The winners of the competition will be announced on May 25, with the top prize, the Short Film Golden Palm, to be awarded by a jury chaired by Lubna Azabal.

