Azerbaijani finance ministry to put up manat bonds for auction

An auction for placement of short-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) Feb. 3, the BSE said Feb. 2.

The bonds are worth 15 million manats (official exchange rate on Feb 2 is 1.92 AZN/USD), Trend reports.

Some 150,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 364 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the bonds is Feb. 2, 2018, respectively.

Azerbaijani PASHA Capital investment company is the underwriter of the issuance.

News.Az

