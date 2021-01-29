Azerbaijani First Vice President’s environmental campaign hailed in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

An environmental campaign, to plant an unprecedented number of 650 thousand trees in Azerbaijan, implemented on the initiative of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in 2019, to mark the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi has been hailed in the “LG Electronics” head office in Spain, AZERTAC reports.

During the meeting, the participants emphasized Azerbaijan’s significant contribution to environmental protection as Azerbaijan’s noble initiative will help to reduce thousands cubic meters of CO2 emissions each year.

Receiving an award on the behalf of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain Anar Maharramov expressed his gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of the LG Electronics head office in Spain Jaime de Jaraiz. Maharramov noted that the protection of the local flora and fauna, as well as natural resources stands on top of the priority list of Azerbaijani First Vice President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva. Ambassador provided an insight into the environmental projects and campaigns carried out in Azerbaijan, saying that this will contribute strongly to the global climate change mitigation, as well as global greening.

Touching upon numerous environmental initiatives implemented by the First Vice President, Maharramov emphasized that “Let’s plant a tree” campaign was launched back in 2007. He said a total number of more than 1 million trees have been planted as part of the project.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has launched a large number of environmental projects, including the International Dialogue on Environmental Action (IDEA) and the “Green Week” initiative implemented together with the UN Environment Program (UNEP).

Representatives from Chile and the Czech Republic have also been awarded for their countries’ environmental contribution.

News.Az