Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani flag raised at former secondary school in Gulabli village of Aghdam

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani flag raised at former secondary school in Gulabli village of Aghdam

Units of the Azerbaijani Army raised our tricolor national flag at the former secondary school in Gulabli village of Aghdam region.

The territory of the school, where the occupying Armenian armed forces used to be located, was cleared of mines and other explosives. Then, our servicemen lined up in front of Gulabli village secondary school and observed a minute of silence in memory of our martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of our country. The national anthem was played. The servicemen waved the Azerbaijani flag saying "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      