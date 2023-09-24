Azerbaijani flag raised in Aghdara

Yandex metrika counter

The flag of Azerbaijan is raised in Aghdara, the footage published on social networks showed, Trend reports.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.


