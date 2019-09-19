Azerbaijani FM attends opening of Turkic Council's representation office in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

An opening ceremony of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council was held in Budapest Sept. 19.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the opening ceremony, the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“It is an honour to be here in Budapest and to take part in this historic launching of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan I would like to express my appreciation for the efforts undertaken by our Hungarian counterparts in providing the necessary facilities for this building,” Mammadyarov said.

He noted that Hungary’s commitment for the establishment of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest was firstly initiated by the Prime Minister Viktor Orban, during the 6th Summit of the Turkic Council in September 2018, with strong sentimental messages underlining the Turkic brotherhood.

“During that Summit, Hungary also gained its observer status in the organization which is considered a historic occasion for the Turkic Council as its enlargement. It is with great confidence we can attest that soon after attaining its observer status, Hungary showcased a firm determination to enhance cooperation with the Turkic Council and its Member States,” he added.

The minister emphasized that the cooperation between Hungary and the Member States of the Turkic Council is being successfully developed in a wide array of areas.

“We are confident that the Representation Office will serve as a center in elevating the status of this cooperation to the next level, as well enable in enhancing Turkic Council’s relations with Hungary and facilitate in strengthening ties with European institutions. Taking into account the rising vitality of developing solid cooperation between Hungary and the Turkic Speaking States, we regard Hungary’s intent to develop closer relations with Turkic Cooperation Organizations a commendable one, a fact that demonstrates itself on this exact date.”

“As it is known, the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council will be held on 15 October 2019 in Baku, an occasion that we feel extremely honored be a part of. We consider this to be a special Summit since it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Turkic Council. Taking this into account, a series of events will be organized on the sidelines of the 7th Summit, where the participation of the Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Viktor Orban has also been confirmed,” he said.

“On this note, I would like to reiterate that the Representation Office will positively affect the activities of the Turkic Council, contribute for the further development of the organization and provide a unique opportunity towards strengthening the cooperation between the Member States and Hungary,” Mammadyarov added.

