Azerbaijani FM calls new Armenian provocation ‘an act of aggression’

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Elmar Mammadyarov on Monday held telephone conversations with the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from Russian Federation, Igor Popov and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Mammadyarov informed his interlocutors on the current situation in the region after the recent attempt by the armed forces of Armenia to attack the Azerbaijani positions at the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border was prevented by retaliatory measures.

The minister expressed his serious discontent and named this new provocation of Armenia as an act of aggression.

Mammadyarov said that this purposeful provocation by Armenia aims to involve the third states to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and divert the attention of the Armenian society from domestic problems.

News.Az