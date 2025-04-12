Azerbaijani FM confirms crucial article for seamless communication with Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral statement adopted in November 2020 contains a specific article on ensuring unimpeded communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a panel discussion on "Challenges and Opportunities for Regional Cooperation in the South Caucasus" within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, News.Az reports.

“You know that there is a specific article in the trilateral statement on opening transportation communication between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, adopted in November 2020. There is also a general statement on opening communication between the two states. There is a unique situation in Azerbaijan, you know, and the unique situation is that the country consists of two parts that are separated from each other. The railroad from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan existed back in the Soviet times. Incidentally, this railroad was part of the railroad system of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was managed by the Azerbaijani railroad system back in Soviet times. Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic became a hostage of this situation. Therefore, transportation from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan is very important for us,” he said

News.Az