Azerbaijani FM discussed normalization process of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
A telephone conversation has been held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malta and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ian Borg, News.az reports citing MFA Press service.
Issues on the OSCE agenda, as well as the regional situation, have been discussed during the phone conversation.
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijan and Armenia's recent steps taken regarding borders
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has also comprehensively informed the other side on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.
