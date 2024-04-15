Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM discusses current situation in region with his Uzbek counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, News.az reports.

"The ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the further expansion of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek strategic partnership and the current regional situation," the ministry said.

On April 14, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.


