Azerbaijani FM discusses current situation in region with his Uzbek counterpart

Azerbaijani FM discusses current situation in region with his Uzbek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, News.az reports.

"The ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the further expansion of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek strategic partnership and the current regional situation," the ministry said.

On April 14, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov went on a working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

News.Az