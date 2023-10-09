Azerbaijani FM discusses regional situation with Iranian deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of the upcoming 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO Council of Foreign Ministers), has received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mehdi Safari, News.az reports.

During the meeting, a number of issues on the agenda of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations were discussed, and it was emphasized that the mutual visits and high-level meetings carried out in recent years have made a positive contribution to the further development of relations.

The parties exchanged views on measures to implement the North-South transport corridor, as well as the implementation of communication links between the East Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. The growth in the dynamics of trade and economic relations was noted with satisfaction, in particular, the activities of the intergovernmental commission between the two countries were highly appreciated.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on local anti-terror measures carried out in order to put an end to the political and military provocations of Armenia and ensure the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is implementing appropriate measures for the reintegration of Armenian residents within the framework of the Constitution and legislation of Azerbaijan and is interested in establishing lasting peace with Armenia based on the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional issues.

News.Az