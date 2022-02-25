Azerbaijani FM discusses situation in Ukraine with with Counselor of US Department of State

On February 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Counselor of U.S. Department of State Derek Chollet, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus, as well as discussed other issues on the international agenda of mutual interest.

News.Az