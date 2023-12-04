Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Russia

Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Russia

On December 4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Caspian countries, the Ministry told News.az.

According to the Ministry, Mr Bayramov will deliver a speech at the event and hold bilateral meetings during the visit.


