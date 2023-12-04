Azerbaijani FM embarks on working visit to Russia
- 04 Dec 2023 14:29
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 191135
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-fm-embarks-on-working-visit-to-russia Copied
On December 4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a working visit to the Russian Federation to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Caspian countries, the Ministry told News.az.
According to the Ministry, Mr Bayramov will deliver a speech at the event and hold bilateral meetings during the visit.