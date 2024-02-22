Azerbaijani FM, EU special rep discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization and peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-European Union relations, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the prospects for the draft peace agreement.

Minister Bayramov provided an insight into the fact that the Armenian provocation, which resulted in the wounding of an Azerbaijani military serviceman as a result of sniper fire without any provoking factor after a long period of stability, was aimed at undermining the peace process.

On the draft peace agreement, it was brought to attention that Azerbaijan’s reviews have been submitted to the Armenian side and that the country is interested in starting the negotiation process in this regard. Apart from that, the ongoing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia, legislative acts, international organizations and courts were mentioned again and it was emphasized that these claims are unacceptable.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az