Azerbaijani FM, EU special rep discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process
- 02 Mar 2024 06:15
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193949
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-fm-eu-special-rep-discuss-baku-yerevan-normalization-process Copied
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, News.Az reports.
“The meeting revolved around the prospects of the draft peace treaty and the normalization issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” FM Bayramov said on X.