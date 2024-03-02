Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM, EU special rep discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM, EU special rep discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, News.Az reports.

“The meeting revolved around the prospects of the draft peace treaty and the normalization issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” FM Bayramov said on X.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      