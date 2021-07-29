Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of trilateral statements and the current situation in the region. The EU Special Representative expressed his concern about the tensions on the border between the two states.

Bayramov said that there have been provocations from the Armenian side lately, resulting in the death of an Azerbaijani soldier on July 23 and two wounded on July 28. It was brought to the attention of the opposite side that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are responding to these military provocations and are securing Azerbaijan's international borders.

It was stressed that Armenia must stop such irresponsible behavior and abide by its commitments.

The EU special representative was informed that Azerbaijan is not interested in the tension on the border and stands for the diplomatic solution of these issues.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

