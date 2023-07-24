Azerbaijani FM heads to Russia to join peace talks with Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has today headed to the Russian Federation for a working visit, News.az reports.

As part of the visit, on July 25, a bilateral meeting with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, as well as the next round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations is scheduled to be held.

