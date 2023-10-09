Azerbaijan's FM meets with US State Department Advisor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the U.S. State Department, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.

News.Az