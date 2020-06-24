Azerbaijani FM holds phone talk with UAE counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers exchanged views on bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation, as well as prospects of further developments of relations between the two countries in various fields.

The sides also discussed the latest developments with regard to the global pandemic and measures taken by the countries to soften its impact. The sides reiterated the importance of mutual support and international solidarity to combat the novel coronavirus.

Minister Mammadyarov commended the support provided by the UAE to Azerbaijan in the fight against COVİD-19.

Both ministers agreed to continue mutual support within the various international organizations.

