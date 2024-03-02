Azerbaijani FM, Holy See's Secretary of State deliberate on current regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.az.

The meeting discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, as well as the current regional situation.

The minister noted that visits and meetings between the parties, characterized by intensity, contribute to the development of relations.

Bayramov highlighted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year, creates additional opportunities for cooperation.

He also briefed on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the normalization and peace processes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting involved an exchange of views on other mutually interesting issues, the source added.

Meanwhile, the forum, taking place on March 1-3 under the auspices of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and on the initiative of Turkish Foreign Ministry, has brought together 4,600 delegates from 110 countries.

Over 20 heads of state and government from more than 100 countries came to Antalya to participate in the international event themed "Bringing diplomacy to the fore in times of crisis", with more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, represented by foreign ministers.

News.Az