Azerbaijani FM meets Bangladesh counterpart

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan has met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam.

During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the political dialogue between our countries and agreed to enhance the legal basis, the Foreign Ministry reports.

The sides also touched upon cooperation within international organizations.

