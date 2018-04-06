Azerbaijani FM meets Bangladesh counterpart
- 06 Apr 2018 11:46
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130165
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-fm-meets-bangladesh-counterpart Copied
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan has met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam.
During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the political dialogue between our countries and agreed to enhance the legal basis, the Foreign Ministry reports.
The sides also touched upon cooperation within international organizations.
News.Az