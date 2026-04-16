Lufthansa strike cancels hundreds of flights in Germany

Pilots and flight attendants took part in the walkout, affecting operations at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and regional subsidiary CityLine, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

At Frankfurt Airport, operator Fraport reported 656 cancellations out of 1,313 scheduled takeoffs and landings. While the figures include all airlines, most of the disruptions were linked to Lufthansa services.

The strike follows a breakdown in mediation talks between Lufthansa and the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit, which failed to resolve key disputes.

The industrial action also coincides with the airline group’s 100th anniversary celebrations, further intensifying the impact.

Lufthansa’s low-cost unit Eurowings reported operating more than 70% of scheduled flights, though some disruptions are expected to continue as the strike extends.