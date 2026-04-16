New Singapore AI center targets enterprise scaling gap

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Singapore-based data center provider ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (STT GDC) has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure solutions provider SuperX AI Technology to launch an AI Innovation Center in the city-state, aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of AI by addressing infrastructure bottlenecks.

Located at STT GDC's Singapore 5 facility in the east, the center provides enterprises with a dedicated environment to move AI projects from experimentation to production scale, STT GDC said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The facility has already onboarded an initial group of users, who are tapping its high-performance computing capabilities for advanced modeling and large-scale data simulations.

The launch comes amid rising demand for AI infrastructure across Asia. According to STT GDC's study, nearly 90 percent of organizations in the region have begun their AI journey, but 71 percent remain stuck in the “builder” stage due to inadequate infrastructure.

Only 17 percent of firms are considered “future ready,” with the necessary scalable systems, data governance and operational expertise to fully deploy AI solutions.

News.Az