Zara owner Inditex reports unauthorised access to transaction databases
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Inditex, the Spanish fashion group behind Zara, has reported unauthorised access to databases containing information on customer transactions, according to a company statement.
The company said the affected databases were hosted by a third-party provider and did not include sensitive personal data such as customer addresses, passwords, or bank card details, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Inditex stated that it immediately activated security protocols after detecting the incident and has begun notifying relevant authorities.
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The company added that the breach originated from a security incident involving a former technology provider and has affected multiple international companies. Further details were not disclosed.
By Aysel Mammadzada