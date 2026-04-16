Second US-sanctioned supertanker enters Gulf amid Hormuz blockade

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A second US-sanctioned supertanker has entered the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz despite what Washington describes as a blockade on vessels linked to Iranian ports, according to shipping data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on April 12 following weekend talks in Islamabad between the United States and Iran that failed to produce an agreement.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X that 10 vessels had been turned back since the operation began on April 13 and that no ships had successfully breached the restrictions.

However, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that an Iranian supertanker under US sanctions had crossed the Strait of Hormuz toward the Imam Khomeini port, although it did not identify the vessel.

Shipping data from LSEG and Kpler showed that the empty Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) RHN entered the Gulf on April 15. It remains unclear where the vessel is headed. Another US-sanctioned VLCC, Alicia, also passed through the strait the previous day and is reportedly en route to Iraq, according to Kpler data.

Both tankers have previously carried Iranian oil, according to historical shipping records cited by Kpler.

CENTCOM also said earlier that a cargo vessel under the Iranian flag had been redirected after attempting to bypass the restrictions. It added that other vessels, including the sanctioned tanker Rich Starry, had also been forced to turn back before re-entering Gulf waters.

The United States has warned it may impose secondary sanctions on buyers of Iranian oil, as it seeks to increase pressure on Tehran ahead of further negotiations. Analysts say Iran has maintained relatively stable production levels, supported by storage capacity that could temporarily offset export disruptions.

Iranian exports were estimated at 1.71 million barrels per day in April, slightly below March levels, according to Kpler data.

News.Az