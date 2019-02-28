Azerbaijani FM meets president of World Economic Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum in Geneva Feb. 27, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, Brende invited Minister Mammadyarov to the World Economic Forum on Middle East and North Africa, to be held in Jordan on April 6-7, 2019. B.Brende noted the importance of the Eurasia segment of this forum, which will be attended by Foreign Ministers of the Gulf countries.

In his turn, the Azerbaijani minister shared the objectives of his Geneva visit, as well as informed his interlocutor about hosting the 18th Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Non-Aligned Movement on October 21-26, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Minister Mammadyarov briefed the World Economic Forum President about the current negotiation process on the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of regional and international agenda.

News.Az

