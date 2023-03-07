Azerbaijani FM meets Special Rep of President of Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, News.az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the humanitarian and cultural spheres, regional humanitarian projects were discussed at the meeting.

Minister Bayramov informed Shvydkoy in detail about the peacekeeping efforts of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, the reconstruction work carried out by the country. It was emphasized that the growing provocations of the Armenian side, the difficulties it poses to the negotiations on a peace treaty, the steps aimed at aggravating the situation in the region impede peace.

Shvydkoy noted that Azerbaijan is a space of multiculturalism, he emphasized the importance of international forums held in the country, expressed readiness to implement joint programs in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az