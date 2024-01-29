Azerbaijani FM meets with Chairman of National Defense Committee of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, News.az reports.

The sides had a broad exchange of views on dynamic cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as interparliamentary and security interaction.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the intensive development of strategic allied relations between the two brotherly countries, noting the importance of reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening these ties.

FM Bayramov underscored that intensive working contacts between the public institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributed greatly to bilateral ties.

The pair also highlighted the close ties of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Shusha Declaration in all areas, especially in security and army building, stressing the great potential for developing these relations.

Hulusi Akar lauded the two countries’ mutual support provided to each other on all platforms, as well as the prospects of interparliamentary relations. He also underlined that there are great prospects for Azerbaijan to benefit from the opportunities of Türkiye’s defense industry.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other issues of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

