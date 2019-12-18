Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the outgoing Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the country Nikolaos Kanellos.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece.

Ambassador Nikolaos Kanellos expressed his gratitude for the support provided for the successful fulfillment of his diplomatic activities.

Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Nikolaos Kanellos aimed at developing bilateral relations and wished him every success in his future activities.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az