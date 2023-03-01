Azerbaijani FM meets with Saudi Arabian Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, who is on a visit to the country to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Highlighting historical and religious commonalities between the two countries, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to development of bilateral relations and enhancement of cooperation in various areas.

Emphasizing the positive dynamics of development of bilateral relations over the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the sides hailed the high-level political dialogue between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of high-level contacts and reciprocal visits to pave the way for a new phase of contact relations.

FM Bayramov highlighted bilateral cooperation, as well as mutually beneficial cooperation on regional and international level, stressing the importance of mutual support within international organizations. He said that Saudi Arabia’s support of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the framework of UN and OIC was highly appreciated in the country.

Minister Bayramov described opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture tourism, alternative energy spheres as top priorities of bilateral economic cooperation, noting prospects for implementation of successful projects and enhancement of activity in relevant spheres.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also updated the Saudi Deputy FM on the initiatives and steps Azerbaijan had undertaken towards peace process with Armenia, as well as restoration works and large-scale projects implemented in the liberated territories.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Azerbaijani FM stressed the importance of the upcoming Summit of NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other topical issues of bilateral and regional agenda.

