Azerbaijani FM meets with Sec. Gen. of European External Action Service

The took place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.



The sides had a broad exchange of views on EU-Azerbaijan partnership relations, regional energy and transport projects initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan, as well as discussed the issues of mutual interest of the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

